Noel Gallagher teases Oasis reunion by releasing ‘lost’ song

Noel Gallagher has revealed that an unheard Oasis song will be released at midnight tonight.

The singer found the 15-year-old demo when clearing out a box of CDs during isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Noel told fans: “Hey there dudes and dollies.”

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home.”

“As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever,” he confessed.

“As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago.”

“I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over. It’ll be up on the internet from midnight.”

Noel’s decision to release a ‘lost’ Oasis song comes after his brother Liam begged him to agree to a reunion concert, once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

However Liam’s requests fell on deaf ears, as Noel never responded to his public outcry.

