Noel Gallagher sparks serious backlash on social media – after speaking out against wearing face masks

The musician has refused to wear a mask on public transport and in shops

Noel Gallagher has come under fire on social media, after speaking out against wearing face masks.

The former Oasis singer has described the use of face coverings as “b*****ks”, despite the fact that masks have been proven to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Noel also admitted he’s refused to wear masks in shops and on public transport, going against mandatory rules about wearing face coverings in the UK.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan podcast, Noel said: “It’s not a law. There’s too many f****** liberties being taken away from us now.”

Noel Gallagher on Covid 19 and wearing masks pic.twitter.com/MhbqFJeJp7 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 15, 2020

“I went to Manchester the other week on the train and the guy was like, ‘Can you put your mask on, because the Transport Police are going to come on and fine you £1,000? But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’.

“I was saying, ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is going to attack us but it’s going to see me having a sandwich and go, ‘Leave him, he’s having his lunch’.”

Noel added: “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other c**** wearing a mask I’m not going to catch it off them, and if I’ve got it then they’re not going to catch it off me. I think it’s a p***take. There’s no need for it.”

After Noel’s comments hit headlines, many took to Twitter to express their outrage over his stance – including Irish pop duo Jedward.

Hi @NoelGallagher You seem really angry maybe wear a mask 😷

Lockdown and the Pandemic has been intense on us all but after hearing this interview are you OK? pic.twitter.com/QYtjqeDiLJ — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we’re gonna throw it back to you👍🏻 by now you should’ve somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall 🙌🏼 Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020

ITS ABOUT SPREADING IT. NOT WEARING A MASK SPREADS THE VIRUS ITS NOT ABOUT YOU, YOU MELT @NoelGallagher https://t.co/1ocWr8kt2Q — Jasmine Baba (@_jasminebaba) September 16, 2020

noel gallagher really wrote live forever but won’t wear his mask like i don’t know who’s gonna live forever but it’s definitely not you buddy — nat! (@headshrinkvr) September 15, 2020

Noel Gallagher, your mask protects others. Or it would, if you could stop being quite so selfish. https://t.co/ixIjWtSKbM — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) September 15, 2020

Noel Gallagher says,”I choose not to wear one (a mask). If I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else … it’s a piss-take.” Yeah Noel but if you pass it on to my Nan and she dies, it is your fault, you big nosed has-been gobshite twat. — Shauny #Divvy (@happyjack1981) September 15, 2020

Unfortunately Noel, if you get the virus, it’s not just on you, it’s on everyone else as well. That’s the whole point of the ‘pointless’ mask.#ChampagneSuperIdiot Noel Gallagher says he refuses to wear a ‘pointless’ mask despite UK laws https://t.co/a1phKrk3e3 — Hallie Rubenhold (@HallieRubenhold) September 15, 2020

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.