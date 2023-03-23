Noel Gallagher and brother Liam spark Oasis reunion hopes as they address 14-year feud

Noel and Liam Gallagher have sparked hopes they could reunite as Oasis, after addressing their 14-year feud.

The brothers and former bandmates have been trading insults since they parted ways in 2009 after a backstage bust-up in Paris.

Speaking on a French radio show this week, Noel suggested his younger sibling should call him to settle their differences, instead of throwing shade on Twitter.

“He’s got my number, he’s got my manager number. Call us” Noel Gallagher about Liam Gallagher and an Oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/rCRBvizkpg — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) March 21, 2023

“He should get his people to call my people. They know who they are, they know where we are,” he said.

“Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

When asked whether a phone call could end their feud, he replied: “You would think, right? He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call.”

Responding to Noel’s comments on Twitter, Liam tweeted: “I’ll call only if I can reimburse it. He’s had enough out of me, him and his cowboys.”

Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023



When fans questioned why Noel hasn’t picked up the phone to call him, he replied: “Exactly, what does he think this is — 2013?”

In another tweet, Liam wrote: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band/brand.”

“He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are today.”

Back in 2021, Noel admitted he was the one to spark their long-running feud.

The singer recalled his brother going “f***ing mental” after he donated clothes from Liam’s brand Pretty Green to a charity shop in 2009, and admitted it was “the beginning of the end”.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast, Noel said: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it. I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.”

“He went f*****g mental. He said, ‘If you didn’t f*****g want it, you should have just said you didn’t f*****g want it, you c***.'”

“It was on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched. If push comes to shove, that was the beginning of the end.”