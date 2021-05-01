Noel Clarke reveals he’s ‘seeking professional help’ but denies sexual misconduct claims

20 women have come forward with allegations against the British actor

Noel Clarke has revealed he’s “seeking professional help” in a new statement, but continued to deny the sexual misconduct claims against him.

On Friday, 20 women who knew the actor in a professional capacity made allegations against him in a piece published by The Guardian.

In response to the article, the 45-year-old: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Clarke (@noelclarke)

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

The BAFTA winner also categorically denied every allegation that the Guardian put to him, except a claim that he made inappropriate comments about one woman.

After the allegations hit headlines, ITV pulled the concluding episode of Viewpoint, in which he plays DC Martin Young.

The British Academy of Film and Television, which honoured Noel with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award earlier this month, also suspended his award and membership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Clarke (@noelclarke)

The actor and filmmaker has since released another statement apologising for his “actions”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Noel said: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.”

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

