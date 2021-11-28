Ninth celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly Ramsay has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The social media star, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and her professional dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin were up against Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu during Sunday night’s show.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “Well on Saturday night, I gave both couples seven, so in my head they are equal. The dance off proved that they both improved enormously, although one was quite flashy and semi-naked [Nikita’s shirt came off during their dance off performance]. But, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Cynthia Erivo also chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “This is really, really difficult. Both couples did beautifully but it just came down to the tiny details like the finish of the footwork. I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Rhys and Nancy and said: “It was a terrific dance off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

