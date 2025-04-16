Next instalment of Molly-Mae’s documentary details ‘tension’ between her sister and Tommy Fury

The next instalment of Molly-Mae’s documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, will delve into the “tension” between her sister Zoe Rae and Tommy Fury.

The highly-anticipated next three episodes of the Amazon Prime docuseries are set to be released in May and will follow Molly rekindling her romance with the boxer.

Fans were shocked when the Love Islands stars split after five years together but it went on to be revealed that the pair were having issues over Tommy’s relationship with alcohol.

When it was first announced that the pair were going their separate ways, fans were quick to suspect that Tommy had cheated on the influencer.

The 26-year-old denied all the accusations made against him, and Molly was ultimately left heartbroken by the entire situation.

Clear from both her online presence and the documentary, her older sister Zoe was there every step of the way supporting the YouTuber.

However, in the new episodes of the documentary, viewers will witness unexpected tension between the sisters.

Cameras are given access to the influencer’s life coaching sessions, in which she reveals how she is re-building her family as well as her trust for Tommy.

Throughout the drama, the pair continued to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Bambi, together.

However, there is a certain tension around her rekindling her relationship with Tommy, as Zoe is concerned that Molly may not be making the wisest decision.

Molly previously revealed that Zoe is the one member of her family who knows everything about what has happened in her relationship with Tommy.

She revealed in the documentary: “I think Zoe really struggles with Tommy and I the most out of anyone in my family because she has heard it all now and i have really shared it all with her, she’s so invested and cares sometimes a little bit too much.”

We also witness Zoe and Molly chatting about Tommy while in the car, and the influencer shows her older sister some text messages between her and Tommy since their break up.

After reading the messages, Zoe said: “I’m sad for you but you have to go through it and it’s hell and that’s what makes me sad – you want to be with 50% of Tommy but you don’t want to be with the other 50% of him.”

“The last two months you’ve been happier and nicer to be around because you’ve not got the stressors that come along with being with him.”