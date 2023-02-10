New report ‘reveals’ Love Island final date

A new report has “revealed” the date of the winter Love Island 2023 final.

The hit ITV dating show returned to our screens on January 16.

Now set to enter into its fifth week, Casa Amor is said to be right around the corner.

According to The UK Sun, winter Love Island 2023 will conclude an eight-week run on Monday, March 13.

A source told the publication: “There was speculation that the current series might only run for six weeks as that was the format for the first Winter Love Island outing in 2020.”

“By the same token, there was talk last year that the summer series could be extended as ratings were so impressive thanks to the likes of Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] and Davide [Sanclimenti].”

“But bosses plan to stick to their usual eight week schedule and crown their winners on March 13th. That gives the Islanders just four weeks to crack on and find love.”

Viewers will reportedly get to see the explosive fallout of Casa Amor will air “next week”, and they will “not want to miss it”.

A source previously told the publication: “Casa Amor starts filming this weekend and then viewers will see the explosive fall out next week.”

“It’ll be one of the most dramatic Casa Amor splits ever as apart from two couples, all the relationships are so fragile.”

“Fans won’t want to miss it,” the insider revealed.

On Thursday night’s episode, Tanyel Revan was dumped from the villa after Jordan Odofin chose to couple up with Ellie Spence.

At the end of the show, viewers were asked to vote for the “most compatible couple” – with the couples who receive the lowest votes at risk of being dumped from the island.

After one more couple exits the villa, that leaves six boys and six girls – the perfect number for Casa Amor’s antics.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

