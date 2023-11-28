New report reveals I’m A Celeb was a ‘mental battle’ for Grace Dent – amid her decision to quit the show

A new report has revealed that Grace Dent’s struggle in the Australian jungle was a “mental battle.”

ITV recently announced that the food critic had decided to quit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, before Monday night’s episode.

The 50-year-old was spotted leaving Australia at Brisbane Airport and boarding a flight back to England.

In a report by The MailOnline, sources have revealed to the publication that the jungle was “a mental battle rather than physical and after a couple of days of rest and recovery she will be fine.”

The publication previously reported that the MasterChef star refused to speak to press at the airport and kept her head down as she checked in for her flight home.

Grace’s departure from the show was confirmed after viewers expressed concern for the restaurant critic, claiming she looked “unwell” on-screen.

On Monday night’s broadcast, Grace broke her silence in a letter to her campmates.

The star wrote: “My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.”

My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.”

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent,” the star concluded.

It’s understood the star was “pushed to the brink” after facing a series of trials in the Scarena.

A source told The Sun: “Grace was having a tough time away from her family and struggled with the lack of sleep and good food.

“But more than anything she was really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials this year.

“The Scarena series meant the celebrities were all taking part in more challenges than ever and Grace had just had enough.”

A source told MailOnline that Grace’s departure was a mutual decision between her and show bosses, who intervened after seeing her visibly deteriorate while in camp.

The insider said: “Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest bushtucker trial.” “Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” “It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn’t being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she’s witty and fun to be around.” “ITV’s duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so,” the insider continued. “She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.” “Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine.”