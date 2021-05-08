Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California with Archie last year

New report claims Prince Charles has only met his grandson Archie twice

A new report has claimed Prince Charles has only met his grandson Archie twice.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son has only seen his grandfather twice since he was born in May 2019.

The toddler turned 2 earlier this week, and insiders have described the situation as “very sad”.

A source said: “The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born.”

“In fact every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the UK. It’s a very sad situation.”

Despite ongoing tension between Harry and Meghan and the Royal family, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace wished Archie a happy birthday in posts on social media this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

A source explained: “The fact Buckingham Palace and the other royal households posted something so publicly when they are no longer working royals is clearly a sign every effort is being made, on their behalf at least, to try and retain and nurture a relationship with Harry and Meghan, however fragile.”

It’s no surprise Archie hasn’t been around the Royal family a lot over the past two years, as he’s been out of the UK for well over a year.

In November 2019, the Sussexes relocated to Canada for Christmas, before they moved to California in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan have since purchased a $14million mansion in Montecito, where they are permanently based.

The coronavirus pandemic has also prevented them from returning to the UK for social visits over the past year.

However, Harry briefly returned to his homeland last month to attend the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.