New photos emerge of Ariana Grande as Glinda in upcoming Wicked film

New photos have emerged of Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film.

The highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical will be released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

In new snaps, the 7 rings singer looked magical in a gorgeous pink ball gown on the UK set.

Ariana’s Glinda costume was accessorised with a silver crown and sceptre as she stood on top of a golden carriage.

Eyewitnesses at the UK set revealed that the singer had been filming for the number No One Mourns the Wicked.

The upcoming film is based on Gregory Maguire’s best selling novel and hit Broadway musical, which debuted starring Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked Part 1 will be released on November 27, 2024, with a second instalment set to arrive on December 25, 2025.

Jeff Goldblum is also set to star in the upcoming film.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 70-year-old said: “I was just on the set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that. But it’s been out and about. You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”

