New Love Island bombshell Spencer has a famous relative

It turns out new Love Island bombshell Spencer has a very famous relative…

The 24-year-old made a surprise entrance into the villa on Wednesday night alongside Ellie and tonight, he will choose which girl he wants to couple up with.

In his pre-show interview, the e-commerce business owner revealed his cousin is a MMA fighter who has his own Netflix documentary.

Spencer said: “My cousin won the ultimate fighter, the UFC, back in the day. He did a documentary, The Game Changers, on Netflix.”

It has since been revealed that his cousin is James ‘Lightning’ Wilks, who was a pro MMA fighter from 2003 until 2012.

He retired from the sport due to extensive injuries that meant he would be paralyzed if he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wilks (@lightningwilks)

In 2018, James teamed up with James Cameron for Netflix documentary The Game Changers, which is about pro athletes who have taken on a meat-free diet.

The film was executive produced by Pamela Anderson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

