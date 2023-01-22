New Love Island bombshell Jessie sets her sights on Will

It looks like Will Young’s luck in the Love Island villa is about to change…

The farmer has been unlucky in love on the dating show so far, and he is currently in a friendship couple with Lana.

However, Love Island Australia star Jessie Wynter is set to enter the villa tonight as a bombshell, and she has her sights set on Will.

Speaking to The UK Sun ahead of her arrival, the 26-year-old said: “My dream is to have a big farm with six or seven kids. So farmer Will certainly interests me.”

“I’m from Australia, I’m a country girl, speaking to people who have grown up in that similar environment will be great.”

Jessie is personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania who currently lives in Sydney.

Speaking in her pre-show interview, Jessie said: “I’m single and have been for quite some time! I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get a bit lonely.”

“All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa – so let’s go!”

The 26-year-old describes herself as “a little bit of a wild child” adding: “if there’s something I want to do I will go and do it, no matter how many times I’m told not to.”

Jessie will enter the Love Island villa alongside fellow Love Island Australia star Aaron Waters.

The show airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.