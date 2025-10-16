New details emerge about Ricky Hatton’s passing as inquest into his death begins

New details have emerged about Ricky Hatton’s sudden death.

Last month, it was announced that the former boxing world champion had been found dead at the age of 46.

One month on from his passing, an inquest has now uncovered the sporting star’s cause of death.

In a brief hearing at Stockport Coroner’s Court on October 16, it was confirmed that Hatton took his own life.

The retired star had previously spoken about his struggles with depression and had taken part in a documentary in 2023, where he opened up about his mental health.

The court heard that Hatton was found “unresponsive” at his home in Manchester on September 14 by his manager, Paul Speak.

Speak had arrived at Hatton’s home to take him to Manchester Airport, as the sporting legend was due to fly to Dubai that day.

Hatton had previously announced in July that he was preparing to make a comeback to the boxing ring. He was scheduled to fight Eisa Al Dah on December 2 in Dubai, which would have been his first professional match since 2012.

Hatton was last seen by his family on September 12. His family stated in the hearing that he seemed “well”, but concerns were raised the following day when he didn’t turn up to a scheduled event.

In a statement released on Instagram on September 17, Hatton’s loved ones penned that they were “distraught” and “in shock”.

“To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place. He was excited for the future,” they continued.

“Richard had spoken to his family and his team in the days and weeks before the weekend. He had dinner with his girls on Friday night, and he was not alone in life or in the days before the weekend,” they wrote.

“The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride,” the family added.

The inquest into Ricky Hatton’s death will resume on March 20 of next year.