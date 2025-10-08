Myleene Klass speaks out after terrifying stalker is found guilty

Myleene Klass has spoken out, after a 61-year-old man was found guilty of stalking her.

On Tuesday, Peter Windsor was convicted of stalking the star and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending items to the radio station’s London studios.

The accused had sent Myleene an air pistol, handcuffs, a police uniform and “disturbing” unwanted letters.

He had also sent Katie details of a DIY will-writing kit, and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail.

In a statement posted on Instagram following the guilty verdicts, Myleene wrote: “After a horrific year, my family and I finally have peace.”

“Thank you for your love and support, especially to Birmingham Police, in particular Acting Detective Sergeant Marius Dinescu, Judge Tom Rochford, State Prosecutor Timothy Sapwell, Members of the Jury and Birmingham crown court, Katie Breathwick, Classic FM, Global radio, Severine Berman and Simon Jones.”

Last week, Myleene had told Birmingham Crown Court how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent items by the accused.

The 47-year-old recalled being informed in August last year by her employer’s security staff about packages sent by Windsor, including one that contained an air gun.

She told the court: “He said to me that whilst the gun wasn’t necessary for a licence in this country, at such close proximity right up to 6ft it could prove fatal and police took it very seriously.

“I was extremely shocked because suddenly it felt extremely real. It’s a gun in a box with my name on it.”

Mr Windsor had denied stalking Myleene and Katie, and claimed to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jurors reached their unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for four hours and eight minutes over two days.