Myleene Klass shares emotional video of the moment she told her children she was engaged

Myleene Klass shares emotional video of the moment she told her children...

Myleene Klass has shared an emotional video of the moment she told her children she was engaged.

The presenter announced earlier this month that her businessman boyfriend Simon Motson had popped the question, proposing on the five-year anniversary of their first date.

Taking to Instagram today, Myleene shared a heartwarming clip of the moment her two daughters – Ava and Hero – and Simon’s son and daughter found out the news.

She wrote: “I met Sim 5 years ago. My children were 4 and 7, like his. We had been through pretty much identical scenarios. What we didn’t know was that we would go on to blend/mend our families and have our own baby, our ‘glue’.”

“Sim gave me a promise ring when he proposed so we could design our engagement ring together…it was this gold ring that Hero spotted.

“We were having dinner and Sim quickly put his phone on record to catch them hearing the news. That’s why it’s a bit of a wonky shot 😂, but it also our absolute truth. He captured it perfectly.

“To all you blended, steps, patchwork, bonus and insta families. It’s not easy. Not everyone around you will understand or accept it. But the only people who really need to know and feel that love are those at your table, under your roof( Baby was in bed!).

“It takes patience, trust, respect, more patience, loads and loads of laundry 😂 but ultimately, it takes love xxx”

“I post this as it would have been the hope that I needed once upon a time. It would also have been the belief that true love is out there and doesn’t always come in the most conventional of shapes or forms like the story books used to say.”

She added: “One thing is for sure, together, as family, we feel blessed and united and we will try every day to live our happily ever after x”

The couple welcomed a baby boy together last August, naming their son Apollo.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.