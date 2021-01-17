Myleene Klass reveals she suffered a miscarriage while presenting her radio show

The 42-year-old admitted she bravely finished the show following the tragic loss

Myleene Klass has revealed she suffered a miscarriage while presenting her radio show.

The mother-of-three has previously opened up about suffering four miscarriages, describing the experience as “traumatising”.

The 42-year-old recalled going to the bathroom while working at a radio station, where she sadly discovered she had lost a baby.

Speaking to You magazine, the singer shared: “I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere.”

“I didn’t know what to do. I had one hour left of my show. I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: ‘Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.’

“She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links,” Myleene said.

Marking National Baby Loss Awareness Day back in October, Myleene bravely decided to open up about her losses, crediting Chrissy Teigen for giving her the “courage”.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote: “I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.”