Multiple charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson over leaked Jeffrey Epstein email

Multiple charities have cut ties with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after a leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein was published over the weekend.

According to correspondence obtained by the UK Mail on Sunday, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife “humbly” apologised to her “friend” Jeffrey, just weeks after she publicly criticised him in a newspaper interview.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in March 2011, Ms Ferguson confessed her involvement with the convicted sex offender had been a “gigantic error of judgment”.

The disgraced financier had been jailed three years earlier for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and Sarah promised to never have anything to do with him again.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children,” she told the newspaper at the time.

But weeks later, a leaked email published by the Mail on Sunday purports to show that Ms Ferguson wrote to Epstein to express regret over her comments.

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that,” one email allegedly read.

The Duchess allegedly claimed that she did not call him a paedophile, and suggested she had been advised to speak out against him to protect her career.

In response to the leaked email, a spokesperson for Ms Ferguson said it had been written in response to a threat Epstein had made to sue her for defamation.

The spokesperson said: “Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.

“She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

“The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims.”

Since the email came to light, several charities have distanced themselves from the Duchess of York.

Julia’s House, a children’s hospice, was the first to remove Ms Ferguson, saying it was “inappropriate” for her to continue in the role.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children’s Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals and Prevent Breast Cancer also announced they had dropped the Duchess as patron.

The British Heart Foundation has also followed suit, and said she would no longer be its ambassador.