Mothers of Love Island stars Toni and Shakira shut down claims of ‘lawsuit’

The mothers of Love Island stars Toni and Shakira have shut down claims of a “lawsuit” against ITV.

Toni’s mum Leslie and Shakira’s mum Sukina have blown up on TikTok in recent weeks, thanks to their videos reacting to the show.

But after Leslie’s account went private earlier this week and Sunika deleted all of her videos, rumours started to swirl about an alleged lawsuit — but Leslie has insisted there’s no truth to the rumours.

Just hours before she made an appearance on Monday night’s friends and family episode, Leslie addressed the rumours on TikTok.

Speaking to her followers, she said: “My accounts were set to private because I had other things to do. Not because myself and Shakira’s mom are suing ITV. We are definitely not. That rumour should be put to rest immediately.”

“There’s even a rumour that her and I were spotted in London together meeting with an attorney. Also, 100% fake news. So my advice to all of you is don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

“Because most of it’s probably not real. This particular rumour, I’m just getting out of confirm, it is not real. Other than that, I just wanted to reassure all of you that we’re all good and there’s no lawsuit.”

Taking to the comments, Shakira’s mum Sukina commented, “had a lovely weekend with you 🥰,” to which Leslie replied: “It was so much fun! Can’t wait for our next mums weekend! 🥰”

When Leslie made her TikTok account private and Sunika removed all of her videos, including those that discussed Love Island, there were rumours that the pair were suing ITV.

According to one Love Island update account, “sources” informed them that their online conduct was a direct result of pursuing legal action against the TV station.

Viewers got to see the mother’s reunite with their daughters on Monday night, with many of them praising Yas, Shakira and Toni’s families for their close bond.

The trio have built a close bond in the villa, and it looks like their mums have followed suit as they’ve even shared photos together on social media.

Fans were quick to praise their families, and even said their mums “deserve the 50k”.

One viewer commented: “The love and bond between Yas, Shakira and Toni’s families & friends is the cutest thing.”

Another wrote, “Yasmin, Toni & Shakira’s mum deserve the 50K 😭😭👏🏽👏🏽.”

A third added: “Shakira, Yas and Toni all hugging each other’s family as soon as they walked in is EVERYTHING 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

