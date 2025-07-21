Montana Brown’s viral story about a rude celebrity sparks wave of online theories

Montana Brown’s recent viral story on TikTok about a rude celebrity has sparked a wave of online theories, with fans dying to know who she was talking about.

The 29-year-old who rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, recently took to social media to “rant” about an internet personality who had unfollowed her.

The Love Island star shared how she had become friends with a shy and anxious influencer a few years ago, before she got too “big headed” and unfollowed her on social media.

In the TikTok video she said: “I am riled up. I have juicy gossip for you.”

She went on to explain how she met someone “seven or eight years ago,” and was “nothing but nice to them,” but now that they have surpassed her, they have unfollowed her.

She added that the person in question had been asking her to meet up, as it would be “so good to catch up.”

She revealed that the girl was “doing well, but not got loads of followers.”

Montana then promised “even juicier dirt” after she described what had happened the last time they had seen each other.

Montana recalled that she and two of her friends, who she pointed out were not influencers, were seeing Little Mix play at the O2 Arena.

While in the VIP section at the concert, Montana bumped into the girl, before she told her followers: “Firstly, she looked a me like a piece of sh*t, and secondly, I was like ‘these are my friends’ and she just went [looks up and down] ‘anyway, it was really nice to see you.'”

Then Montana talked about how Cher, Meryl Streep, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Maya Jama are the exact opposite of what she had described.

Fans were quick to theorise who she was talking about, with many taking to the comments to share their guesses.

Many people theorised Calvin Harris’ wife Vick Hope, however, Montana made another video stating “It’s not Vick Hope, it’s not Molly-Mae, It’s not Chloe Burrows, it’s no one from Love Island.”

“They now have over two million followers, they had 80K followers when I first met them.”

Montana has not yet named who the said person is, but fans have continued to go wild with speculation.

After her first TikTok went viral, the Love Island star was forced to deny to her string of influencer friends that she was referring to them.

Further, she learned from other friends in the indsutry, such as Olivia Attwood, that the person at the centre of the story had a “reputation of not being a nice person.”

“It doesn’t make sense to me, because there are people much bigger than said girl with way more grace and [who] are just polite to people and are a joy to work with,’” she said in another TikTok.

“So, moral of the story, always be kind because your reputation will always precede you.”

In Montana’s comments section, other celebrities and influencers including Zara McDermott, Scarlett Moffatt, and Amber Davies have also expressed how “invested” they are in the story.

While not giving anymore clues to narrow down the mystery person, she has outright denied some names, such as Oti Mabuse, Perrie Sian, and Saffron Barker.