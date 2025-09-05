Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe hints feud with Tommy Fury is finally resolved

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe has hinted her feud with Tommy Fury has finally been resolved.

The fallout played out earlier this year on Molly’s Amazon Prime series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In the series, the sisters clashed in a heated discussion about Tommy, whom Molly met on Love Island in 2019.

Zoe voiced concerns over Tommy’s heavy drinking and party lifestyle – behaviour Molly admitted tainted her memories of Zoe’s wedding day.

Now, however, Zoe seems to be reconciled not only with her sister but with Tommy as well.

She’s been engaging with his Instagram posts, including one from his recent triathlon in France.

Tommy has reciprocated, liking a photo of Zoe in a navy gym set.

The exchange suggests the feud between Molly’s family and Tommy is firmly behind them.

In the documentary, Molly admitted she was “begging and pleading” with Tommy not to drink at Zoe’s wedding.

She said she struggled to recall moments when his drinking didn’t spiral into chaos.

Zoe, protective of her sister, insisted that siblings “should be able to tell each other everything” and urged Molly that she “needs to look into the future and think what’s best for her and Bambi.”

Bambi, 2, is the daughter Molly and Tommy share.

The couple were previously engaged and living in Molly’s £3.5m mansion before splitting in August last year.

After reports surfaced that they kissed on New Year’s Eve, Molly confirmed in her documentary that they had rekindled their relationship.

Recently, the pair have been spending time together at the £5m home they purchased shortly before their breakup.

Reflecting on the move, Molly explained: “Basically, I don’t know if you guys remember, but just before we split up, I kept talking about how we were going to have a big change as a family, and no one knows about it, and basically, we were in the process of moving house.

“My whole house got completely packed up, and we moved over into this house, and I don’t know why, but now is the right time to open up.”*

When the breakup happened, Molly briefly returned to her original property.

“When Tommy and I split up, I moved back to the original house, so I moved for a short amount of time, like not even long enough to tell you guys, and I was just about to tell you, but then sadly our relationship ended,” she said.

Tommy has admitted he often found himself alone in the mansion.

“I’m in this big house that I bought for Molly and Bambi to live in, so she could have great memories growing up here,” he said. “But I find myself just sitting alone in a big house by myself, and you just hear silence. It’s been the worst year of my life.”

Now, Tommy is making strides to be part of the Hague family again, even joining Zoe and her husband Danny on double-date outings.

Alongside repairing relationships, he has focused on fitness, earning a medal in his latest race.