Molly-Mae Hague’s break down over parenting struggles causes suspected ‘family tension’

Molly-Mae Hague has broken down in tears amid parenting struggles, which has reportedly caused some tension between her and her partner Tommy Fury’s family.

In her most recent YouTube video, the 26-year-old got candid as she expressed how difficult motherhood can be, especially with a toddler.

Molly and Tommy – who met on Love Island back in 2019 – share a two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Earlier this week, one of the toddler’s tantrums caused Molly to film herself breaking down in tears while she sat in the car.

The Maebe founder admitted: “I’m trying so so hard to stay positive but, I feel like I need to keep my camera running all day so you can see like every single thing, Bambi is a huge problem, She screams – I can’t even get like socks and shoes on.”

“I’m sorry, I’m so embarrassed,” she added.

Now, multiple reports are claiming that this has “ruffled feathers” with her in-laws – Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury.

According to The Sun, the Fury’s are said to be used to the “no-nonsense attitude.”

A source told the publication: “Within the Travelling community, having a big family with lots of children is the norm.”

“They care about her so much and are concerned, but also worried about how publicly she’s venting about motherhood.”

“The family are used to Paris’s attitude of being able to work, run the house and bring up her seven kids with Tyson without complaint.”

The source also added that while the family have been reaching out to her to support her, Molly sharing her struggles online has “surprised” them.

Last month, Tommy insisted that his daughter shouldn’t be “spoilt” with “five-star hotels” and “business class flights.”

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Beast podcast, the boxer has now reflected on some of their past luxurious trips while revealing he has bought a campervan to go on more “normal” getaways.

“Having a daughter, Bambi, is everything in my life. She’s what I work for. She’s what I fight for,” he said.

He continued: “I don’t even buy anything for myself anymore. It’s all going away. Today’s world is tough because you don’t wanna spoil your children, but then it’s hard to not, in a way.”

“I’ve just bought – and it’s coming in two weeks – a massive RV-type thing. I just said to myself, ‘She can’t take business class flights every time, that ain’t the real world.’”

“I didn’t go on a plane until I was 17! It was a Flybe flight, and the propeller nearly broke. But Bambi’s got more air miles than me now, and she’s two and a half.”

The 26-year-old wants his daughter to “know the meaning of normal” which he believes is excursions like “a nice camping holiday, driving to the lake.

“Not staying in five star hotels, not going business class flights, not doing that sometimes – and that’s okay.”

“Yeah, so I think she’s getting to an age now where she’s understanding more, and that as a father I introduce them sort of holidays, it’s very important.”