Molly-Mae Hague warns against importing dogs – following the tragic death of her puppy

The Love Island star's pooch died just days after she received him as a birthday gift

Molly-Mae Hague has warned against importing dogs, following the tragic death of her puppy.

Back in June, Tommy Fury gifted his girlfriend a Pomeranian pup named Mr Chai for her 21st birthday, but sadly the pooch died just a few days later.

Fans were quick to criticise the couple for importing a tiny puppy from abroad – as he may have fallen ill during transport.

Speaking to The Sun about the tragedy, Molly-Mae admitted: “If we had our chance again, we wouldn’t have imported from Russia.”

“The autopsy results showed that his skull wasn’t fully developed and he didn’t have a white blood cell left in his body,” the Love Island star explained.

“If we had the time again, we’d have a dog from the UK.”

The news comes after Tommy addressed the backlash over the pup’s death, telling the publication: “I don’t regret a single thing. What’s meant to be is meant to be.”

“All we have done since leaving [Love Island] is do everything with good intentions. No matter what you do in life, people are always going to have an opinion.” “You could be a martyr and someone will still have a bad opinion of you and that’s just the way the world is. “Dealing with people’s opinions and being discriminated against in public is part and parcel of being in the limelight,” the 21-year-old explained. “As far as I’m concerned, if you like me, you like me. If you don’t, then don’t. You can easily unfollow.”

