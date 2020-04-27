The reality star has been candid with her fans on her cosmetic procedures

Molly-Mae Hague tries at home replacement to getting chin sculpting

Molly-Mae Hague has tried an unusual face mask on her chin to re-sculpt her face without using filters.

The Love Island star is known for being honest about her beauty and cosmetic procedures to her fans.

Molly-Mae took to Instagram and shared a photo of her sporting a bright green “chin sculpting mask”.

“Just trying a chin sculpting mask,” she wrote on the image.

The £8 mask is supposed to tighten and define your jawline using skin-plumping ingredients.

The blonde beauty then shared the results with her 4 million followers and she revealed that the mask worked wonders.

She told fans that she could “actually see a difference” to her face and jaw.

The news came after Molly-Mae confessed last week that she regretted getting filler at the age of 18.

The social media star filmed a chat with Patricia Bright before the Coronavirus lockdown began and answered questions from fans about topics they were too scared to ask their mothers.

Molly-Mae opened up about her cosmetic procedures and how she was scared for the younger generation growing up in a society where surgery is the norm.

