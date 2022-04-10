Molly-Mae Hague throws extravagant housewarming party after getting keys to £3.5m mansion

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her new £3.5m “dream home” she bought with her boyfriend Tommy Fury as she hosted an extravagant housewarming party for her friends on Friday.

The 22-year-old moved into the new property earlier this month, and she has even set up an account for the home, which already has 883k followers.

Molly took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to show off the elaborate decorations her friends put up in the foyer of her new home to celebrate her housewarming, which was complete with hundreds of floor candles and roses.

The feature piece was a giant recreation of a fairytale book that read “the next chapter” above “Molly Maison,” with “once upon a time in a kingdom far, far away” written on the other side along with the date of the housewarming.

Molly captioned one of her Instagram Stories: “Did I dream yesterday?”

The reality star also took to her home Instagram account to share a video of her entering the house excitedly, jumping up and down for the camera.

Referring to the fairytale book, Molly said: “I walked into this yesterday after going out for literally an hour. I can’t explain how much I adore my girls. They made the first evening beyond special.”

Molly also shared a short clip from inside the property, which included a living area with a patterned green feature wall, a large patio and a huge garden.

She also showed fans another room with a grey wall, matching cabinets and a statement mirror.

The reality star recently told fans she plans to live in her new home for roughly five to ten years and admitted it is not her “forever home.”

In her latest YouTube video, Molly said: “I see us having our first baby there if we’re lucky enough to have babies.”

“We’ll be there when we get engaged and maybe get married – that’s where we’ll live when all those things happen.”

“But I don’t think it will be forever ever and ever, I’m only 22. So in ten years time I’ll be 32 and I’ll probably want a bit of a change by then.”

Molly wrote in her Instagram Story last month: “I can’t believe we have actually gotten to this point. A three year search for our first home, which some of you have followed, has finally come to an end.”

She continued: “I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life. However having a home account is something that I have always dreamed of doing.”

“I’ve decided that I don’t want the past to control my future, the way I live my life, and the things I share with you guys,” she added, referring to a £800k burglary in her old apartment.

“This account will show snippets of our home, this crazy new journey we are embarking on and day to day life within our house (and maybe appearances from two fluffy cats as well). I hope you all enjoy!”