Molly-Mae Hague thanks fans for their support – after sharing candid video about skin cancer scare

Molly-Mae Hague thanks fans for their support – after sharing candid video...

Molly-Mae Hague has thanked fans for their support, after sharing a candid video about her skin cancer scare.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old posted a new YouTube video, documenting the moment a doctor told her that the mole on her leg was cancerous.

After posting the video, Molly took to Instagram to thank her followers for sending her such kind messages.

She wrote: “850,000 views in 21 hours. Thank you guys for the love and support on this video…”

“I’m so happy to see so many messages in my DMs from you all saying you’re going to have certain moles checked after watching…

“Don’t think it’ll be someone else’s story because you don’t ever know,” she added.

The Love Island star got the mole removed from her leg last month, and it’s since been sent to America to be examined by experts.