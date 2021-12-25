Molly-Mae Hague surprises her mum with incredible Christmas present

Molly-Mae Hague surprised her mum with an incredible Christmas present this morning.

The influencer, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, gifted her mum Debbie a brand new Audi jeep.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old shared sweet snaps of the moment she surprised her mother.

Molly decorated her mum’s fancy new car with a big red bow, and a Merry Christmas balloon.

She captioned one of the posts: “Merry Christmas Mum ❤️.”

Since she found fame on Love Island in 2019, the 22-year-old has become a millionaire thanks to her lucrative brand deals and collaborations.

Back in August, Molly was also announced as the new creative director of PrettyLittleThing in the UK.

The social media star is spending Christmas with her family this year following a tough few months.

The 22-year-old and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were forced to move apartment back in October, when thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat.

Since the robbery, the former Love Island star has hired close protection security, and has limited how much she shares on social media.