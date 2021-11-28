Molly-Mae Hague shows off incredible Christmas decorations in new home

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her incredible Christmas decorations in her new home.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury recently moved into a new place, after their rented apartment in Manchester was targeted by professional thieves.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old shared photos and videos of her beautiful new property, which she decorated just in time for the festive season.

Molly previously explained to fans that she would not be giving them a tour of her new flat, saying that she wanted to be “20 billion times more careful” about what she shared online after the £800k robbery.

In an emotional YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, she broke down in tears as she spoke about the burglary, which she described as “one of the worst things that’s ever happened to me”.

She said: “Basically, Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago now and it was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me – to us I’d probably say for him. And it was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we’ve been dealing with a lot.”

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied, you name it. I’m sure you guys have read, but basically, what they said in the articles is true, they took everything and we were left with not a lot of stuff at all.”

“I have been dealing with emotions that I wouldn’t think I’d have dealt with during a time like this – one of them being guilt, which I never thought if I was ever to be robbed I would feel guilty for being robbed.”

“But, I think seeing lot of the things on social media and seeing people’s opinions on why we got robbed, I started to feel like: ‘Was this my fault, did I share too much, did I do the wrong thing?’ And I think, on reflection, now I mean – it’s another thing I want to talk about in this video is how things are going to have to change now.”

The reality star warned that “karma will come for the people that did it”, and branded the thieves as “evil”.

Watch the full video below: