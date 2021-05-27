Molly-Mae Hague shows off incredible birthday gift from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off an incredible birthday gift she got from her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star turned 22 on Wednesday, and celebrated the occasion with a wild night out with her sister Zoe and her best friend Maura Higgins.

Her boxer beau spoiled her with a stunning gold bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels with green clovers, which is worth €4,600.

Sharing a sweet birthday tribute to Molly on Instagram, Tommy wrote: “Well today is the day my girl turns 22.”

“I love you so much baby @mollymae thanks for giving me all these great memories, I can’t wait to make more with you over and over again.”

“Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I hope you enjoy these,” the boxer added.

Molly enjoyed a meal and drinks with Zoe and Maura in London’s Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

Maura shared photos from the occasion to her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of her and Zoe drinking wine along with the caption: “Yes… we are the bad influence.”

Later in the night, the Longford native shared a video from the dancefloor with Molly’s beloved elephant teddy Ellie Belly, writing: “Eggy drunk oh oh.”