Molly-Mae Hague shows off her new teeth in bid to look ‘more natural’

The Love Island star also recently got her lip fillers dissolved

Molly-Mae Hague shows off her new teeth in bid to look ‘more...

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new teeth, after getting her composite bonding removed.

The Love Island star took to TikTok to share the results, revealing she was on a “journey to becoming more natural”.

The 21-year-old wrote: “I decided it was time for one more change. Goodbye composite bonds, hello natural teethes.”

The procedure comes after Molly-Mae got her lip fillers dissolved back in October, admitting that getting filler at a young age was her “biggest regret”.

Molly showed off her new lips on her Instagram Story – and warned her young followers to “learn to her mistakes”.

She wrote: “I really hope some of you guys learn from the mistakes I’ve made with fillers, especially my younger followers. I started getting filler so young and it has been one of my biggest regrets.”

“I used to be so insecure about my slightly thinner lips but now I’m older I’ve realised that embracing what you have naturally is so much better! (I truly mean this). Reversing all my mistakes now and feeling so much better for it,” she added.