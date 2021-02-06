Molly-Mae Hague shows off bloody injury after trying to remove acrylic nails at home

Molly-Mae Hague shows off bloody injury after trying to remove acrylic nails...

Molly-Mae Hague sustained a bloody injury when she tried to remove her acrylic nails at home.

While salons in the UK remain closed due to lockdown, the Love Island star tried to remove her faux nails with a DIY kit she purchased online.

Unfortunately, the removal kit didn’t work very well as it failed to remove the acrylic from Molly’s nails.

The 21-year-old told fans: “OK well that was a big fat juicy fail. The nail varnish has come off but the acrylic is still fully thriving and rock solid.”

Hours later, Molly shared a photo of her index fingernail covered in blood.

She captioned the post: “That’s enough nail DIY for one day. If you know the pain…. you know.”

The reality star shared another photo of her finger in a plaster, and revealed her boyfriend Tommy Fury thought she had “severed” her hand.

Molly wrote: “Tommy came running in with a plaster and a nurofen 😂😂😂😂😂 I think he thought I severed my hand off.”

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and are currently house hunting together.

Last month, the 21-year-old admitted their search has been a “nightmare”, as Molly is very particular about the “aura” of the houses they’re viewing, due to her fear of “spirits and ghosts”.