Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet video montage with Tommy Fury to mark their one year anniversary

The couple came second on the fifth season of Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet video montage with Tommy Fury to mark their...

Molly-Mae Hague has posted a sweet video montage with Tommy Fury to mark their one year anniversary.

The couple’s love story began on the fifth season of Love Island – and they have been inseparable ever since.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Molly-Mae shared the adorable footage with her 4.2 million followers.

“Posted this on my feed but I don’t think anyone can see it because of copyright,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“1 year of me and you,” she penned.

The montage featured clips of the pair on the red carpet, and another video of them looking cosy on a night out.

Tommy also shared a selfie with Molly on his Instagram Story, and revealed they were celebrating their anniversary at Pizza Hut.

“Celebrating 1 year with my best friend in Pizza Hut. We know how to live,” the 21-year-old captioned the post.

