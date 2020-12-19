Molly-Mae Hague shares horrible message she received about her weight

The Love Island star is regularly faced with negative comments on social media

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a horrible message she received about her weight on holiday in Dubai.

The Love Island star recently jetted to Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and posted a vlog from their trip on YouTube.

In the vlog, Molly gushed about falling in love with Tommy “all over again” on holiday, and said: “I’m so lucky that my boyfriend is pretty much the most hilarious man on the planet.”

“I don’t know how I’ve not got abs from this holiday. Well I’ve not got abs from this holiday because I’ve eaten enough to feed the whole of Dubai.”

The 21-year-old continued: “Someone actually DM’ed me today to say my high heels have been shaking underneath the weight of my body. I need to find it.”

Molly then read out the message, which said: “She looks like a gremlin and has huge thunder thighs, those heels were screaming in pain beneath her weight.”

Poking fun at the nasty comment, the reality star said: “Thank you, thank you so much, just what I wanted to wake up and read on a Tuesday morning…”

Molly then joked: “I like having thunder thighs, ok? And honestly I checked with my high heels and they seem fine, like they seem good over there, but thanks for the concern!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague)

Back in October, the Love Island star admitted she’s become “immune” to online hate over the past year.

During an Instagram Q&A, Molly was asked how she deals with the hate comments, and she responded: “I receive that many that I’m genuinely emotionless to them now.”

“I’m pretty sure nothing can hurt me anymore! When you’ve been called the things I’ve been called… you honestly become immune.”

“I never used to think I was that strong but after coming out of Love Island I realised I actually was. I’ve never publicly retaliated to hate.”

Earlier this year, Molly also slammed Daily Mail commenters for body shaming her, after the website published paparazzi photos of her in a bikini.

After a fan shared a screenshot of the nasty comments on Twitter, Molly tweeted: “I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments?”

“Like how can you actually write s**t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”