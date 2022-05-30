Molly-Mae Hague shares her regret over getting filler in her face: ‘It looked horrendous’

Molly-Mae Hague has shared her regret over getting filler in her face.

The 23-year-old got cheek filler, jaw filler and lip filler in Los Angeles, but has since had her filler dissolved.

The former Love Island star recalled being trolled after a screenshot of her “swollen face” went viral, with some people comparing her face to an Xbox controller.

In an extract of her book Becoming Molly-Mae obtained by the Sunday Times, the influencer wrote: “It looked horrendous. Someone took a screenshot from that video and it went viral. ‘What’s Molly done to her face?’ I was the response. I was mortified.”

“The reality was that my once-sharp jawline had jowls hanging underneath, my lips felt lumpy, uneven and unnatural.”

“I didn’t feel prettier. I didn’t feel better. Filler had made me feel worse.”

In a YouTube video back in 2020, Molly-Mae admitted she went “too far” with her cosmetic enhancements, which resulted in online trolling.

She explained: “I have got most of filler dissolved, obviously I used to get filler and when I came out of Love Island I got a little bit more filler and for me that was the worst time for me coming out of the villa – the trolling I got for that was really intense.”

“It was really horrible but I can understand why it happened because I went overboard with it and I didn’t really realise what I was doing and I just went too far.”

“It was just a really, really bad time because I had literally come out of the villa and that is the time you are most scrutinised.”