Molly-Mae Hague shares first photo of Tommy Fury since rekindling their relationship

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a photo of Tommy Fury for the first time since rekindling their relationship.

The couple called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 25-year-old shared a sweet snap of Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

The post comes after the pair were spotted strolling through Center Parcs for a mini break.

According to The Sun, as a park security guard escorted them to their lodge, Tommy was photographed with their two-year-old daughter.

The pair are reportedly staying at the Sherwood Forest Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire, with their daughter Bambi.

Molly shared photographs from their weekend away but only captured her close friend Tayla-Blue and her daughter.

Alongside a photo of the pair and their children, Molly wrote: “Ready for our favourite kind of weekend 🤎”

The mini-break, comes shortly after Tommy Fury dropped a HUGE clue he has moved back into the house he previously shared with Molly-Mae.

In photos obtained by The Sun, a moving van was spotted parked outside Tommy’s Cheshire home that he moved into after their split.

Last week, The Mirror reported that the pair were moving towards living together again.

A source told The Mirror: “Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again – he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.”

The huge move in the pairs relationship comes after Molly confessed she was no longer hiding her relationship, but wasn’t “quite ready to talk about it.”

After the pair went on a family trip to Dubai last month, Molly finally addressed speculation she and Tommy and back together, after they recently went on a family holiday to Dubai.

In a YouTube video, the influencer clarified that she had previously recorded a section about the trip with Tommy but chose not to include it in their vlog due to anxiety and not feeling the need to explain everything.

“I did do a big talking section about Dubai and the fact that we were going with Tommy, but I didn’t end up putting it in the last vlog just because I don’t know I got scared and I just didn’t want the anxiety of it when we were going away,” she said.

The former Love Island star also denied rumours that they are saving relationship updates for her Amazon documentary, emphasising that they are simply not ready to talk about it yet.

“I’ve seen things about basically that we’re not talking about their relationship because we are saving it for the last episode of the documentary where we’re gonna do a collab post and come out saying that they’re back together.”

She continued: “Guys, that’s honestly not the case at all, that is genuinely not the case. The only reason why I haven’t spoken about my relationship to you guys on here and things like Dubai and all of that is because, to be honest, I’m not ready to, and I don’t really know how I want to talk about it, if I want to talk about it, if I ever want to talk about it I don’t know.”

She candidly stressed that she and Tommy are not hiding anything but are trying to navigate a public relationship in a way that feels right for them.

“I’m not quite ready to talk about it, and I don’t really know like when I will be ready to talk about it, but like right now we’re just keeping it private as private as we can but also it’s not really private at all because obviously, it’s just a different world when your relationship is in the public eye,” she explained.

Molly and Tommy’s secret reunion was first revealed in January, after they were filmed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

Weeks later, the influencer revealed her hopes to reconcile with Tommy in her Amazon Prime series.

Throughout the three episodes, Molly bared all as she opened up about her shock split, raising a child and launching her first clothing brand.

Speaking to her mum, Molly reflected on the idea of reconciliation with Tommy: “I think he hopes in the future we will be back together a family, and obviously I never wanted Bambi to come from a broken home.”

Following reports of their reunion, a source told The Sun that Molly’s family are concerned it “is all going to end in tears again”.

The source said: “Molly-Mae’s family and friends saw the hell he put her through and they’re horrified that his feet are back under the table.”

“Molly-Mae’s closest friends and members of her family think this is a terrible idea and that it is all going to end in tears again.”

However, a representative for the star subsequently told the MailOnline: “At this current time Molly is focusing on what’s best for herself and her daughter whilst co-parenting…”

“Others’ opinion on her relationship is not her focus or her concern. Only she knows how she feels.”