Molly-Mae Hague reveals what she and Tommy Fury argue about

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed what she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury argue about.

The couple met on ITV’s hit dating show Love Island in 2019, and they have been going strong ever since.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly admitted that while her relationship with her boxer beau may appear perfect, they still fight about things.

When asked what annoys her most about her other half by a fan, the influencer replied: “Him listening to instructions”.

She explained: “I had no care for the cats so he came home to look after them for me because he was away and I was in Paris, but basically he fed the cats wrong.”

“He gave them a full meal of treats instead of their food and then said it’s because I didn’t explain it properly. Something like that I get annoyed at so we had an argument about it.”

The reality star continued: “It’s just general relationship bickering. Then five minutes I’ll say ‘OK maybe I didn’t explain it properly’ and he’ll say ‘OK maybe I didn’t listen properly’.

“It’s so normal to have arguments in a relationship. I would never come on here and say ‘we just don’t argue’.”

Molly also revealed that she and Tommy are still in their “honeymoon” phase, describing her boyfriend as her “soul mate”.

She said: “We’re definitely still in our honeymoon phase because we don’t love each other any less.”

“We’re just so comfortable with each other now that if someone has a problem with something, we’re going to tell the other person. I’ll say ‘I don’t like it when you do that’ and he’ll tell me ‘you annoy me when you do that.'”

“Me and Tommy are soulmates. I know that sounds really cringey, but we’re just so in love and happy to have each other.”