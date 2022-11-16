Molly-Mae Hague reveals the name she chose for a baby boy – ahead of the birth of her daughter

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the name she chose for a baby boy, ahead of the birth of her daughter.

The influencer, who is seven months pregnant, is expecting a her first child with her beau Tommy Fury.

While the Love Island star has yet to reveal her baby girl’s name, she previously teased that people will either “absolutely love it or hate it“.

Molly-Mae has since revealed what name she chose in case she was expecting a baby boy.

When asked by iFL TV whether she could tease the first letter of the name she had chosen for her her baby girl, the influencer responded: “No, I can’t do that because there’s so much speculation about what this flipping name is.”

“If I give the first letter then everyone will know, so…”

After it was suggested that their daughter’s name could be Molly Jr., the Love Island star revealed: “If it was a boy, there were conversations of it being Tommy Jr. He would have loved that!”

Molly-Mae recently dropped a hint about her daughter’s name.

The mum-to-be previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were convinced they’d worked out their daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae has used the cloud emoji in the caption of a host of her Instagram posts lately, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

However, the influencer later dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok last month, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird”.

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji,” adding that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

