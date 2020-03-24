Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s had ‘tough time’ in isolation with Tommy Fury

The reality star took a break from social media for two days

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she’s had a “tough time” in isolation with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The Love Island couple have been in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty mogul took a break from social media for two days, but updated her followers on how she’s doing last night.

“Good evening guys, so I know I’ve not been on my story in like two days now,” she said. “I hope you’re all doing well. I hope isolation is not destroying you all.”

“The last couple of days have been a bit hard on me and Tommy – especially now that all the gyms are shut, all the restaurants are shut… It’s crazy. But yeah, I’m thinking of you all.”

The blonde bombshell revealed to her fans that she was using her spare time to reorganise her possessions.

“Going to spend the day getting things done that I don’t do normally have time to do…starting with organising this,” she said.

“Self-isolating fun, hope you’re all staying safe.”