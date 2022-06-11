Molly-Mae Hague reveals she and Tommy Fury broke a MAJOR rule on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury broke a major rule during their time on Love Island.

The 23-year-old appeared on the dating show in 2019, where she found love with her boxer beau Tommy.

Love Island is known to keep its contestants in the dark from the outside world, and it has strict rules to ensure the Islanders are unaware of what viewers think of them.

However, Molly has revealed in her new book ‘Becoming Molly-Mae’ that these strict rules didn’t stop her and Tommy from finding out the public’s opinion of them before they left the villa.

Molly explained: “Before the live final ceremony itself, Tommy and I were watching TV – we weren’t meant to, but the crew had forgotten to take the remote out of our bedroom!”

The Creative Director of PLT then admitted she and her beau turned on a breakfast TV show, which was coincidently talking about Love Island.

Molly admitted that in the villa everyone was discussing who would win, and the general consensus was that she and Tommy would win the £50k cash prize because they were the only official couple left.

However after watching the breakfast show that morning, Molly and Tommy were shocked to discover that there was a lot of nasty things being said about them.

Writing in her memoir, Molly said: “The message was: everyone hates Molly, she cries crocodile tears, she’s fake, she doesn’t like Tommy, she’s only there for the money,” the former reality TV star remembers learning.”

“It was really, really, really savage. Tommy and I just sat there watching TV, feeling like….Oh.”

Molly admitted that this was her first ever experience of negative feedback and trolling, and that after seeing the clip she was afraid to receive her phone back.

The founder of Filter by Molly-Mae also admitted that this wasn’t the only rule she broke while in the villa, as when her sister Zoe Hague came to visit she also let her in on information from back home.

Molly confessed that Zoe sneakily wrote 2.2, which indicated to Molly that she had gained a total of 2.2 million followers on Instagram.