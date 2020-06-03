Molly-Mae Hague reveals her new puppy has died – just days after importing him from Russia

Molly-Mae Hague reveals her new puppy has died – just days after...

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her new puppy, Mr Chai, has died – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The Love Island star received the Pomeranian pup as a gift from her boyfriend Tommy Fury last week, to mark her 21st birthday.

Posting a shock statement on Instagram this morning, Molly-Mae wrote: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this.”

“Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.”

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have take any better care of him,” she continued. “We loved him so much and he brought us so much happiness than we can describe.”

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

“Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommytntfury) on May 30, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy,” she added.

The news comes after Tommy and Molly-Mae were slammed for importing their new puppy from Russia.

Many criticised the couple’s choice to import a pet amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead of adopting a dog from a rescue in the UK.

Can anyone explain why Molly-mae and Tommy Fury have got a puppy IMPORTED FROM RUSSIA????? There’s so so many fucking dogs in this country without homes as it is. Never mind the exotic disease risk. What the fuck. Ludicrous. pic.twitter.com/JCUhlUN9Id — Lottie (@SticksAndBr1cks) May 28, 2020

Wait Molly Mae is having a puppy shipped to her from Russia? There’s literally so many dogs sat in adoption centres and they choose to get a dog shipped from another country wtf is that about? — Harley Louisa (@HarleyLouisar) May 28, 2020

Are you realllllly telling me that Tommy Fury thought its was necessary to get Molly Mae a puppy from Russia, for it to be a Pomeranian, a breed widely available in the UK, without the dog having to suffer from all the travel 🥴 laughable — Abbie (@torkersss) May 28, 2020

can’t believe molly mae got a puppy shipped from russia when there are hundreds of dogs in rescue centres waiting to be adopted….. bad form man — samantha 💙🐝 (@primrosedodie) May 28, 2020

Makes me so angry that tommy shipped in a puppy from Russia for molly mae like what is the actual need other than to showboat just get a puppy from England man if you’re a dog lover you’d know dogs a perfect no matter the breeding or where they’re from — Moll (@MollyBatteson) May 29, 2020

