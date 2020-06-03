Home UK Showbiz Molly-Mae Hague reveals her new puppy has died – just days after...

Molly-Mae Hague reveals her new puppy has died – just days after importing him from Russia

This is so awful.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her new puppy, Mr Chai, has died – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The Love Island star received the Pomeranian pup as a gift from her boyfriend Tommy Fury last week, to mark her 21st birthday.

Posting a shock statement on Instagram this morning, Molly-Mae wrote: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this.”

“Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.”

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have take any better care of him,” she continued. “We loved him so much and he brought us so much happiness than we can describe.”

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

“Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation.”

 

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy,” she added.

The news comes after Tommy and Molly-Mae were slammed for importing their new puppy from Russia.

Many criticised the couple’s choice to import a pet amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead of adopting a dog from a rescue in the UK.

