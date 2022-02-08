Molly-Mae Hague recalls finding a lump ‘the size of a golf ball’ on her breast

Molly-Mae Hague has recalled the moment she found a lump the “size of a golf ball” on her breast.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery in September last year to remove the lump, after a biopsy revealed it had grown a little bit in size.

The Love Island star told her followers at the time: “We should always be checking our boobs, checking for lumps so we can make sure they’re all ok and get them removed if needs be.”

The influencer took part in an Instagram Q&A on Monday, where a fan asked about her experience finding a lump after discovering one herself.

Molly-Mae replied: “This is obviously a really serious one. I’m really sorry that you found a lump. I know it can be so scary. I was literally in bed when I found mine.”

“I was like lying in bed with Tommy [Fury] and sort of lying really far back and sort of went like that [cupped side] on my boob and I literally felt it. Honestly, I think when you find a lump you sort of think, ‘how have I not felt this before?”

“It must have come around so quickly, how have I not noticed it before? Mine was literally, it felt like a literal golf ball. It felt huge.”

“Actually at first, they recommended that I didn’t have the lump removed at all,” the reality star recalled.

“They said it was something called a fibroadenoma and it’s benign and not serious, but I think that as a woman to have to just live with a huge lump in your boob, for me it just didn’t sit right.”

“I think when you know something is not right with your body you just know and I didn’t want to just sit and wait for years to come for the lump to potentially turn into something sinister.”

