Molly-Mae Hague recalls feeling ‘so self-conscious’ about her skin as fungal infection returns

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her skin infection, known as Tinea Versicolor, has unfortunately come back.

Tinea Versicolor is a common fungal infection of the skin where fungus interferes with normal skin pigmentation and results in small, discoloured patches.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories earlier today to tell her followers that her skin infection had returned after a whole year.

Molly, 22, wrote: “I actually can’t believe I’ve woken up this morning to my pigmentation having come back.”

“It took my A WHOLE YEAR to get rid of this last time, I didn’t get my arms out because I was so self conscious…”

“I actually can’t believe it’s come back😭no idea what could’ve caused it.”

The influencer is currently in Palma De Mallorca, Spain for a “flying visit”.