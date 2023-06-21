Molly-Mae Hague QUITS ‘£5 million role’ as creative director of PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

The Love Island star was appointed to the role 22 months ago.

The mum-of-one reportedly raked in £5 million per year, which works out at an eye-watering £400,000 per month.

A source told MailOnline: “Molly-Mae is stepping down from her role as PrettyLittleThing creative director.”

“She has absolutely adored working with the brand and furthering her expertise in the fashion industry but for now she wants to continue enjoying her maternity leave and focus on being a mum to Bambi.”

“This isn’t the end for PrettyLittleThing and Molly, she remains an ambassador, as does her sister and they will be looking at opportunities in the future.”

Confirming the news via her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae said: “A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT…”

“I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family. I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.”

“Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

“Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything it was such an amazing chapter for me it has naturally come to an end.”

Molly-Mae continued: “I am a mum now and I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work.”

“The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment.”

“There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

The news comes just two months after PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kumani stepped down from the company to pursue new opportunities.