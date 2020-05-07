Molly-Mae Hague pulls out all the stops to celebrate Tommy Fury’s 21st birthday at home

Molly-Mae Hague pulls out all the stops to celebrate Tommy Fury’s 21st...

Molly-Mae Hague pulled out all the stops to celebrate Tommy Fury’s 21st birthday at home today.

The influencer surprised Tommy with a stack of designer gifts this morning, and 21st birthday balloons.

The blonde beauty also marked the occasion by ordering a custom three-tier cake to their apartment in Manchester.

The cake was decorated with a pair of iced boxing gloves, and an edible version of her stuffed animal Elly Belly.

The boxer’s presents were also wrapped in personalised wrapping paper, covered in images of his face.

His lavish presents included a Louis Vuitton bag, a Balenciaga top, and a selection of designer trainers.

Molly-Mae also created a scrapbook full of pictures of herself and Tommy, to mark their 10 month anniversary.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

They’re the only couple from that series that are still in a relationship.

