Molly-Mae Hague makes ‘HUGE commitment’ to Tommy Fury following second season of docuseries

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly made a “huge commitment” to Tommy Fury following the release of the second season of her docuseries.

The former Love Island finalists, who share their two-year-old daughter Bambi, shocked fans last August when they announced their split.

However, earlier this year, Molly-Mae confirmed that she has since rekindled her romance with the boxer, but that they have not moved back in together yet.

Following the release of the second season of her docuseries, The Sun has now revealed that the pair “are stronger than ever” and have decided to make their reunion official by living under the same roof.

A source told The Sun: “Molly and Tommy are living together and sleeping in the same bed again.”

“She’s been living between her house and his house but it’s too much so she’s making the jump to live full-time with him.”

“They’re in a really good place and she’s really happy so feels comfortable that it’s the right thing to do,” the source added.

The reports come shortly after Molly addressed whether or not the couple are still engaged.

In the months following her rekindling with Tommy, Molly-Mae has yet to be spotted with her engagement ring on.

“I’m not putting my ring back on yet, just because I just don’t feel quite ready. And also, I would like him to make a bit of a gesture,” she teased.

“Not ask me again. That’s a lot, but a nice dinner or something, just to have that moment of, ‘OK, I’ll wear my ring again’,” she explained.

“We’re still figuring it out. We’re back together, yes, but it’s not perfect. It’s a new chapter for me and Tommy,” Molly-Mae concluded.