Molly-Mae Hague left ‘absolutely speechless’ after Tommy Fury’s romantic gesture

The Love Island star pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she was left “absolutely speechless” after her boyfriend Tommy Fury’s Valentine’s Day surprise.

The couple have been dating since they met on Love Island in the summer of 2019, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Molly-Mae revealed her boxer beau had surprised her with a romantic screening of Harry Potter from their home.

Tommy pulled out all the stops for the romantic evening, filling the room with candles, red roses, and his girlfriend’s favourite snacks.

He also framed the speech he wrote to Molly when they were in the Love Island final, where he stated that he would love her “until the day he dies”.

Molly gushed: “I honestly and truly don’t know what I did to deserve you… Never been happier.”

Molly also spoilt her boyfriend with a Cartier ring, engraving the couple’s initials on the inside along with the date they became official.

Sharing a photo of the gift to his stories, Tommy wrote: “My girl. Thank you. So special.”

He then shared a snap of Molly holding a rose, writing: “You deserve the world.”

Molly-Mae replied: “Best Valentine’s ever ❤️”

