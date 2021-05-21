Molly-Mae Hague hits out at Jake Paul over ‘fake DM’ – amid his feud with Tommy Fury

The YouTuber has claimed Molly slid into his DMs back in 2018

Molly-Mae Hague has accused Jake Paul of posting a “fake” DM from her on social media.

The Love Island star was dragged into Jake’s feud with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, after the YouTuber claimed she slid into his DMs back in 2018.

The drama kicked off after Tommy called out Jake in a video with his brother Tyson Fury and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on Thursday night.

Responding to the video on his Instagram Story, Jake said: “The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family, it’s quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world [Tyson Fury] is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.”

“Listen Tommy, focus on your fight that’s in a couple of weeks that nobody even knows about by the way, this clip will be the biggest promotion for your entire f**king fight.”

“Find an opponent, you’re literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn’t even been training. Fight someone real, do a real PPV, then maybe we can chat.”

“The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you fought total have a combined record of 15 wins and 250 losses,” he continued. “You come looking for me in Miami to try and find me in a gym, you known damn well I’m in Puerto Rico. If you wanna pull up here I’ll gladly beat the f**k out of you.”

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury’s latest call-out video with Tyson Fury… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/zzWTkhusjj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

“Until then, just leave Shaq out of this I already knocked out an NBA player [Nate Robinson] so leave Shaq out of this… you guys are desperate.”

“Tommy, you fight for $100,000. You have some ladders to climb to get onto my level unfortunately my friend. I’m not talking about this anymore, peace out f**k you guys.”

“And one last thing Tommy, you should be more worried about your girl sliding into a bunch of dude’s DMs than you should be about fighting me.”

The social media star then posted a supposed message from Molly-Mae, dated October 15, 2018.

The DM said: “Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you can show me around?”

However, Molly has since claimed the DM is “fake”.

Taking to Twitter last night, the 21-year-old wrote: “Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM…. photoshop is scary.”

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM….🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021

Fans have also pointed out on Twitter that the white heart emoji, which is seen in the DM, was only released in 2019.

Molly-Mae has been dating Tommy since June 2019, when they met in the Love Island villa.

