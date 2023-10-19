Molly-Mae Hague hits back at ‘mom-shamers’ in new video: ‘I’m mentally drained’

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at “mom-shamers” in her latest YouTube video.

The Love Island star, 24, welcomed her first child with her fiancé Tommy Fury in January – a baby girl named Bambi.

In her new video, the influencer responded to negative comment that read: “You’re a mum but you never seem to be rushing when you’re doing anything, mum’s are always rushing.”

Molly-Mae replied: “I’ll be honest guys, I’ve been filming a lot in the evenings recently because that’s when Bambi goes to bed.”

“I also film in the daytime when I have help with her, when I have childcare. I choose to film when in my working hours, when I’m working, when I have helped with Bambi.”

“I’m not afraid to say that, I’m not afraid to say that when I’m in my mum mode, I mean me and Bambi together, just me and her in the house and I have like no other set of hands. Like that’s not when you’re gonna find me vlogging.”

The reality star also admitted she’s been feeling “mentally drained”, and has been going to a life coach.

She said: “My mind is blown by the things she’s teaching me and it’s so fascinating.”

“I have told you guys before I’ve had therapy before but life coaching and therapy are two really different things and I’ve realised that massively from starting my life coaching sessions.”

Elsewhere in the video, Molly-Mae told fans she doesn’t share as much of her daughter Bambi online as she thought she would.

The former PrettyLittleThing creative director explained: “It doesn’t feel natural to do it when I’m around her, when I’m just one-on-one time with her, because that’s when I want to be just focusing on her.”

“I think I’ve actually realized recently as well that I share a lot less than I probably anticipated that I would share of Bambi. I definitely don’t put her online as much as I thought I naturally probably would. It doesn’t really feel that natural to me.”