Molly-Mae Hague hints she’s planning to move country with Tommy Fury

The couple have been house hunting over the past few months

Molly-Mae Hague has hinted she’s planning to move country with Tommy Fury.

During a Q&A on Instagram today, the Love Island star told fans that they’ve discussed moving abroad someday.

After a follower asked, “Do you think you’ll live in Chesire forever?” the 21-year-old replied, “If we stay in the UK forever (which we don’t really think we will) then yes.”

Molly added: “This area is amazing, I wish I hadn’t fallen in love with it because the house prices are just ridiculous.”

Cheshire is a county in the north west of England, bordering Greater Manchester.

Molly and Tommy, who met on Love Island back in 2019, have been looking to buy a house over the past year.

Just last month, the influencer told fans they had put an offer on a house – but then pulled out last minute.

At the time, the 21-year-old explained: “We went to see the house again after we put the offer in, and I was like, ‘I don’t like it’. I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”

“We were driving past the house and I got out the car and went to look in through the windows because we were all excited about it and then I just had this epiphany and was like, ‘Tommy, I just don’t see us living in this house. I don’t see us in that kitchen cooking dinner, it doesn’t feel right.'”

“And just like that, we are back to square one again so that’s where we are at so far. I am the fussy one out of us two and I will continue to be fussy because I think you’ve got to be fussy in this situation,” she added.