The pair met on Love Island in 2019

Molly-Mae Hague gushes over Tommy Fury on their two year anniversary

Molly-Mae Hague has gushed over Tommy Fury on their two year anniversary.

The couple met on Love Island back in 2019, and made it official while on the show.

Taking to Instagram today, the 22-year-old shared sweet snaps of them together, alongside the caption: “You’re everything. Happy Anniversary baby 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

The reality star also posted photos of them on her Instagram Story, alongside some touching messages.

Sharing a photo of them kissing in the sea, Molly wrote: “2 years of loving each other unconditionally 🤍 how did we get so lucky?”

In another story, the influencer wrote: “I’ll be obsessed with you forever.”

Tommy also marked the occasion on his Instagram Story, alongside some loved-up snaps.

He wrote: “Today marks 2 years of laughter and love.”

“Thanks for the amazing memories, can’t wait to make more with you my girl.”

The Manchester native went all out for his girlfriend, surprising her with balloons, flowers and a spa day.

Molly-Mae shared some snaps of the spa, which was decorated with heart shaped towels and rose petals.