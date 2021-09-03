The 22-year-old announced her new role last week

Molly-Mae Hague explains what her new Creative Director role actually entails

Molly-Mae Hague has explained what her new role as Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing actually entails.

The former Love Island star announced her new position with the online fashion brand last week, which she described as the “biggest move” in her career.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Thursday, a fan asked what she would “actually” be doing as creative director of the company.

The 22-year-old replied: “So basically I have creative input/lead within multiple areas of the brand eg marketing, buying, influencers.”

“It’s a 24/7 role… sharing ideas, coming up with incredible new concepts, having input on shoots, events, you name it.”

“Seeing everyone’s reactions to the announcement of my role actually enlightened to a lot of things I wanted to get started with straight away within PLT. I’ve read EVERYTHING.”

“We have SO many amazing things coming. PrettyLittleThing is only getting bigger and better from here,” she added.

Announcing her new role with PLT last week, Molly-Mae wrote on Instagram: “I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.”

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.”

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand…”